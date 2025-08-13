$9.10M in average volume shows that Biodesix Inc (BDSX) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ: BDSX) stock price up 5.30% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. BDSX’s price has ranged from $0.17 to $2.04 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 69.26%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.44%. With a float of $69.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 273 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 78.77%, operating margin of -44.54%, and the pretax margin is -53.66%.

Biodesix Inc (BDSX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Biodesix Inc is 52.68%, while institutional ownership is 32.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 1,070,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,000,000 shares at a rate of $0.27, taking the stock ownership to the 20,194,935 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 723,239 for $0.34, making the entire transaction worth $246,624. This insider now owns 20,918,174 shares in total.

Biodesix Inc (BDSX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.44% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.73% during the next five years compared to 69.26% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ: BDSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Biodesix Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.03. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Biodesix Inc (BDSX)

Looking closely at Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ: BDSX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.21 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.71%.

During the past 100 days, Biodesix Inc’s (BDSX) raw stochastic average was set at 33.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0490 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0513 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3277, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8038. However, in the short run, Biodesix Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4283. Second resistance stands at $0.4456. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4697. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3869, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3628. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3455.

Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ: BDSX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 60.27 million, the company has a total of 146,563K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 71,320 K while annual income is -42,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20,020 K while its latest quarter income was -11,470 K.