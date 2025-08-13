$933.28K in average volume shows that Penguin Solutions Inc (PENG) is heading in the right direction

On Tuesday, Penguin Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: PENG) opened higher 3.72% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $23.37. Price fluctuations for PENG have ranged from $14.20 to $25.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.11% at the time writing. With a float of $50.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.42 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 28.67%, operating margin of 4.5%, and the pretax margin is 1.64%.

Penguin Solutions Inc (PENG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Penguin Solutions Inc is 3.31%, while institutional ownership is 110.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 1,575,600. In this transaction EVP, COO, Pres, Integrated Mem of this company sold 63,447 shares at a rate of $24.83, taking the stock ownership to the 227,231 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 63,447 for $24.43, making the entire transaction worth $1,550,010.

Penguin Solutions Inc (PENG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/31/2024, the company posted 0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.4) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.11% per share during the next fiscal year.

Penguin Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: PENG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Penguin Solutions Inc (PENG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Penguin Solutions Inc (PENG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.88 million, its volume of 0.68 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.52%.

During the past 100 days, Penguin Solutions Inc’s (PENG) raw stochastic average was set at 85.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.86 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.84 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.72 in the near term. At $25.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.40.

Penguin Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: PENG) Key Stats

There are currently 52,401K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,171 M according to its annual income of -52,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 324,250 K and its income totaled 2,660 K.