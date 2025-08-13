A look at Advanced Drainage Systems Inc’s (WMS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.90% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $131.65. Over the past 52 weeks, WMS has traded in a range of $93.92-$166.03.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.20%. With a float of $71.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.31 million.

The firm has a total of 6000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.01%, operating margin of 20.05%, and the pretax margin is 17.57%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 91.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09 ’25, was worth 519,565. In this transaction EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics of this company sold 4,464 shares at a rate of $116.39, taking the stock ownership to the 2,890 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 4,464 for $116.39, making the entire transaction worth $519,565.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 1.7 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 1.89) by -0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Advanced Drainage Systems Inc’s (WMS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, WMS], we can find that recorded value of 1.26 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.01%.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc’s (WMS) raw stochastic average was set at 98.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.95 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.91 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $119.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $138.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $140.84. The third major resistance level sits at $144.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $133.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $129.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $127.70.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.63 billion has total of 77,753K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,904 M in contrast with the sum of 450,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 829,880 K and last quarter income was 143,920 K.