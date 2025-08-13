A look at Air Lease Corp’s (AL) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Tuesday, Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) was 5.37% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $55.14. A 52-week range for AL has been $38.25 – $60.41.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -8.14%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 172.57%. With a float of $103.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 165 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.32%, operating margin of 39.21%, and the pretax margin is 42.76%.

Air Lease Corp (AL) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Air Lease Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Air Lease Corp is 7.07%, while institutional ownership is 96.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 07 ’25, was worth 110,874. In this transaction EVP, MARKETING of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $55.44, taking the stock ownership to the 19,770 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 07 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,000 for $55.44, making the entire transaction worth $110,874.

Air Lease Corp (AL) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.8) by 0.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 172.57% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.13% during the next five years compared to -8.14% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Air Lease Corp (AL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.12. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.24, a number that is poised to hit 1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Air Lease Corp (AL)

Looking closely at Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.85 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.17%.

During the past 100 days, Air Lease Corp’s (AL) raw stochastic average was set at 89.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.41 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.40. However, in the short run, Air Lease Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $58.93. Second resistance stands at $59.75. The third major resistance level sits at $61.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.01.

Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) Key Stats

There are 111,765K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.49 billion. As of now, sales total 2,734 M while income totals 427,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 731,700 K while its last quarter net income were 385,170 K.