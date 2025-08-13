A look at Beeline Holdings Inc’s (BLNE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Tuesday, Beeline Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BLNE) was 7.14% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.96. A 52-week range for BLNE has been $0.62 – $29.80.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 40.57% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 82.27%. With a float of $6.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.82 million.

The firm has a total of 76 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.19%, operating margin of -188.73%, and the pretax margin is -175.04%.

Beeline Holdings Inc (BLNE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Beeline Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Beeline Holdings Inc is 25.89%, while institutional ownership is 3.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16 ’25, was worth 24,013. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.69, taking the stock ownership to the 140,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $0.67, making the entire transaction worth $10,017. This insider now owns 155,920 shares in total.

Beeline Holdings Inc (BLNE) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.27% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beeline Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Beeline Holdings Inc (BLNE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beeline Holdings Inc (BLNE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Beeline Holdings Inc, BLNE], we can find that recorded value of 0.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.48%.

During the past 100 days, Beeline Holdings Inc’s (BLNE) raw stochastic average was set at 58.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.2600 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.2500 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4400, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.1600. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.1800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.2700. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8900. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.8000.

Beeline Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BLNE) Key Stats

There are 9,061K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.03 million. As of now, sales total 3,770 K while income totals -11,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,830 K while its last quarter net income were -6,820 K.