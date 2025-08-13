A look at Carvana Co’s (CVNA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Tuesday, Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) opened lower -0.04% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $345.25. Price fluctuations for CVNA have ranged from $124.39 to $413.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 163.99% at the time writing. With a float of $126.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 17400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.89%, operating margin of 9.23%, and the pretax margin is 6.06%.

Carvana Co (CVNA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Carvana Co is 8.69%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 25,235,134. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 72,500 shares at a rate of $348.07, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 50,000 for $344.68, making the entire transaction worth $17,233,776. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Carvana Co (CVNA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.31) by 0.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 163.99% per share during the next fiscal year.

Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Carvana Co (CVNA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 120.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carvana Co (CVNA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.2 million, its volume of 2.4 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.70%.

During the past 100 days, Carvana Co’s (CVNA) raw stochastic average was set at 74.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.43 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 14.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $337.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $260.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $354.69 in the near term. At $364.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $374.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $335.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $325.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $316.01.

Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) Key Stats

There are currently 215,203K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 74.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,673 M according to its annual income of 210,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,840 M and its income totaled 183,000 K.