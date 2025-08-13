A look at Cerus Corp’s (CERS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Cerus Corp (NASDAQ: CERS) stock price up 3.61% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. CERS’s price has ranged from $1.12 to $2.39 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 25.97%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.03%. With a float of $179.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 281 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.09%, operating margin of -6.07%, and the pretax margin is -9.66%.

Cerus Corp (CERS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Cerus Corp is 6.56%, while institutional ownership is 77.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14 ’25, was worth 43,609. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 30,075 shares at a rate of $1.45, taking the stock ownership to the 783,294 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13 ’25, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 18,949 for $1.45, making the entire transaction worth $27,476. This insider now owns 813,369 shares in total.

Cerus Corp (CERS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.03% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cerus Corp (NASDAQ: CERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cerus Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.35. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 72.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cerus Corp (CERS)

Looking closely at Cerus Corp (NASDAQ: CERS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.19 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.58%.

During the past 100 days, Cerus Corp’s (CERS) raw stochastic average was set at 35.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0663 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0798 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3813, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5338. However, in the short run, Cerus Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3167. Second resistance stands at $1.3433. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2233. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1967.

Cerus Corp (NASDAQ: CERS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 247.29 million, the company has a total of 191,699K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 201,320 K while annual income is -20,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 60,130 K while its latest quarter income was -5,710 K.