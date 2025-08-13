A look at Helen of Troy Ltd’s (HELE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE) on Tuesday, soared 5.22% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $22.03. Within the past 52 weeks, HELE’s price has moved between $20.02 and $77.95.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -2.26%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -36.92%. With a float of $22.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1883 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.59%, operating margin of -15.84%, and the pretax margin is -18.64%.

Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Helen of Troy Ltd is 2.08%, while institutional ownership is 107.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 16 ’25, was worth 9,948. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company bought 435 shares at a rate of $22.87, taking the stock ownership to the 24,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 for $21.47, making the entire transaction worth $214,700. This insider now owns 135,932 shares in total.

Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 8/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 1.05) by 0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.92% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE) Trading Performance Indicators

Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.74 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE)

Looking closely at Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.15%.

During the past 100 days, Helen of Troy Ltd’s (HELE) raw stochastic average was set at 9.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.01 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.82 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.49. However, in the short run, Helen of Troy Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.77. Second resistance stands at $24.35. The third major resistance level sits at $25.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.07.

Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 532.10 million based on 22,943K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,908 M and income totals 123,750 K. The company made 371,660 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -450,720 K in sales during its previous quarter.