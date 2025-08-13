A look at MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc’s (MTSI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) on Tuesday, soared 6.00% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $118.35. Within the past 52 weeks, MTSI’s price has moved between $84.00 and $152.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.83%. With a float of $64.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.47 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 54.76%, operating margin of 12.97%, and the pretax margin is -5.78%.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc is 13.83%, while institutional ownership is 86.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 123,400. In this transaction Senior VP and CFO of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $123.40, taking the stock ownership to the 46,128 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22 ’25, when Company’s SVP, Global Sales sold 5,000 for $137.40, making the entire transaction worth $687,011. This insider now owns 30,779 shares in total.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.73) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.83% per share during the next fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) Trading Performance Indicators

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.77 million, its volume of 1.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.58%.

During the past 100 days, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc’s (MTSI) raw stochastic average was set at 68.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.90 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $134.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $127.64 in the near term. At $129.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $134.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $121.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $116.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $114.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.34 billion based on 74,471K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 729,580 K and income totals 76,860 K. The company made 252,080 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 36,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.