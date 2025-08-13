A look at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s (MUFG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Tuesday, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) was 4.21% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $14.49. A 52-week range for MUFG has been $9.60 – $15.03.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.75% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 10.75%. With a float of $11.42 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.42 billion.

The firm has a total of 156253 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.02%, operating margin of 21.0%, and the pretax margin is 21.0%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR stocks. The insider ownership of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR is 0.02%, while institutional ownership is 2.75%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.26) by 0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.65% during the next five years compared to 22.75% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR, MUFG], we can find that recorded value of 2.49 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.47%.

During the past 100 days, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s (MUFG) raw stochastic average was set at 98.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.20 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.26. The third major resistance level sits at $15.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.80.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) Key Stats

There are 12,067,711K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 172.44 billion. As of now, sales total 71,518 M while income totals 8,362 M. Its latest quarter income was 21,466 M while its last quarter net income were 3,768 M.