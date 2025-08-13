A look at Murphy Oil Corp’s (MUR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE: MUR) on Tuesday, soared 2.47% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $22.65. Within the past 52 weeks, MUR’s price has moved between $18.94 and $39.46.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here.


Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -17.32%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -51.86%. With a float of $133.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.73 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 750 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.46%, operating margin of 18.01%, and the pretax margin is 14.04%.

Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Murphy Oil Corp is 6.66%, while institutional ownership is 91.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 04 ’25, was worth 319,376. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 05 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $23.39, making the entire transaction worth $233,947. This insider now owns 292,012 shares in total.

Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.64) by 0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.86% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.10% during the next five years compared to -17.32% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE: MUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.77 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.93 million, its volume of 3.14 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.68%.

During the past 100 days, Murphy Oil Corp’s (MUR) raw stochastic average was set at 41.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.01 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.02 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.60 in the near term. At $23.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.82.

Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE: MUR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.31 billion based on 142,732K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,028 M and income totals 407,170 K. The company made 695,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 22,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Most Popular

Related Posts

Newsdaemon.com is a Business and Stock news website that covers extensive information on Stock markets and Equities. One of the key emphases of this portal is to widen readers’ knowledge of public and private capital sharing, both in updates and broad analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright © 2024 News Daemon, All rights reserved.

https://www.twitch.tv/istanaslot
https://www.twitch.tv/istanaslot/about
https://www.root-me.org/istanaslots?lang=de
https://www.webwiki.it/slot-istana.homes
https://www.webwiki.it/istanaslot1.click
http://www.ctump.edu.vn/Default.aspx?tabid=115&userId=31657
https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/user/istanaslot999/
https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/user/cabehijau228899/
https://lkc.hp.com/member/istanatigacom20617#
https://talk.plesk.com/members/erlinapaten.326468/#about
https://winkeyless.kr/forums/users/erlinapaten777/
https://www.dashxl.net/forum/index.php?action=profile;u=25007
https://nowewyrazy.uw.edu.pl/profil/erlinapaten
https://njit-connect.njit.edu/rwd/responsive-discussion-board?dgs3235=0
https://www.ottawaks.gov/profile/erlinapaten777/profile
https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/user/erlinapaten777/
https://profile.hatena.ne.jp/sripaten77/
https://minecraftcommand.science/profile/isatanaslot
https://istanaslot.gallery.ru/
https://ingmac.ru/forum/?PAGE_NAME=profile_view&UID=38265
https://tapchivatuyentap.tlu.edu.vn/Activity-Feed/My-Profile/UserId/31177
https://hackerone.com/istanaslots?type=user
https://sito.libero.it/istanaslot/2024/03/08/situs-slot-gacor-terpercaya-istanaslot/
https://medium.com/@helmipaten777/kenikmatan-dan-keuntungan-di-situs-slot-unggul-87013fe15e43
https://istanaslotonline.mystrikingly.com/
https://lwccareers.lindsey.edu/profiles/4387232-erlina-paten
https://www.intensedebate.com/people/erlinapaten
https://lwccareers.lindsey.edu/profiles/4387362-istana-tiga
https://www.instapaper.com/p/13968599
http://erictorbranddhrif.dinstudio.se/guest_5.html
https://meetsurrogatemothers.com/community/profile/erlinapaten/
https://istanaslotonline.brizy.site/
https://www.gta5-mods.com/users/erlinapaten
http://empyrethegame.com/forum/memberlist.php?mode=viewprofile&u=290427
https://www.noranetworks.io/community/profile/erlinapaten/
https://www.twitch.tv/sripaten77
https://www.twitch.tv/sripaten77/about
https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/user/sripaten77/
https://nmpeoplesrepublick.com/community/profile/erlinapaten/
https://geofirma.es/foro/perfil/erlinapaten/
https://coub.com/a5149db04a2196033bd4
https://www.provenexpert.com/istanaslots1/
https://sway.cloud.microsoft/oRpnglAErd1dPUjk
https://www.pexels.com/@istana-slots-1083178051/
https://disqus.com/by/disqus_XMM2o30xKu/about/
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/istana.slot6484/vizzes
http://fablero.ucoz.ru/index/8-155439
https://www.nicovideo.jp/user/132407776
https://qna.habr.com/user/sripaten
http://istanaslot.wikidot.com/
https://sketchfab.com/istanaslots1
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/istanaslots1
https://band.us/band/94253255/intro
https://www.kaggle.com/sripaten
https://openlibrary.org/people/sripaten
https://starity.hu/profil/433168-sripaten/
https://www.dibiz.com/sripaten77
https://forum.mush.com.br/user/sripaten
https://uxfol.io/p/ffaa1567/02cafe18
https://visual.ly/users/sripaten77/portfolio
https://www.openstreetmap.org/user/sripaten
https://istanaselot.blog.ss-blog.jp/
https://www.imdb.com/user/ur178793910
https://ferrariformula1.hu/community/profile/erlinapaten/
https://spaceballs-nrw.de/forum/profile/erlinapaten/
https://forum.index.hu/User/UserDescription?u=1985712
https://members.breal.tv/members/erlinapaten/
https://www.tumblr.com/sripaten/745080779151917056/istanaslot-situs-resmi-slot-gacor-no-1-indonesia?source=share
https://www.behance.net/sripaten
https://www.zillow.com/profile/mariapaten777
https://www.walkscore.com/people/123056346531/istana-slot
https://support.advancedcustomfields.com/forums/users/sripaten77/
https://www.wantedly.com/id/rima_paten
https://community.sw.siemens.com/s/feed/0D5Vb0000040o0wKAA
https://conifer.rhizome.org/sripaten
https://sripaten.rajce.idnes.cz/
https://sripaten.rajce.idnes.cz/profil/informace
https://telegra.ph/ISTANASLOT-situs-slot-gacor-03-19
https://telegra.ph/Situs-Resmi-ISTANASLOT-03-19
https://qiita.com/sripaten
https://vocal.media/authors/sripaten
https://myanimelist.net/profile/sripaten
https://glitch.com/@sripaten77
https://www.magcloud.com/user/sripaten
https://www.producthunt.com/@sripaten
https://lwccareers.lindsey.edu/profiles/4429800-sri-paten
https://hackmd.io/@sripaten/SyegSmuCa
https://www.twitch.tv/suhartopaten
https://www.twitch.tv/suhartopaten/about
https://link.space/@istanaslots1
https://heylink.me/istanaslots1/
https://taplink.cc/istanaslots1
https://mforum1.cari.com.my/home.php?mod=space&uid=2895317&do=blog&quickforward=1&id=497854#google_vignette
https://direct.me/istanaslots1
https://sway.cloud.microsoft/lQQxT7TtBx1sAIsY
https://mez.ink/istanaslot1
http://149.28.149.176/
http://45.32.126.181/
istanaslot
istanaslot
istanaslot
https://istana-slot.site/
http://128.199.92.209/
istanaimpian2
istanaimpian3
sohib slot
kungfu4d2
News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.