A look at OneSpan Inc’s (OSPN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ: OSPN) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.90% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $13.07. Over the past 52 weeks, OSPN has traded in a range of $12.51-$20.36.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 49.45%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.95%. With a float of $35.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 571 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.93%, operating margin of 21.09%, and the pretax margin is 21.58%.

OneSpan Inc (OSPN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of OneSpan Inc is 6.96%, while institutional ownership is 95.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 26,139. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $13.07, taking the stock ownership to the 36,894 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 2,200 for $12.80, making the entire transaction worth $28,160. This insider now owns 71,273 shares in total.

OneSpan Inc (OSPN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.19) by 0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.95% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.42% during the next five years compared to 49.45% growth over the previous five years of trading.

OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ: OSPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at OneSpan Inc’s (OSPN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.65. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OneSpan Inc (OSPN)

Looking closely at OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ: OSPN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.90%.

During the past 100 days, OneSpan Inc’s (OSPN) raw stochastic average was set at 21.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.50 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.52 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.67. However, in the short run, OneSpan Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.95. Second resistance stands at $14.19. The third major resistance level sits at $14.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.66.

OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ: OSPN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 525.43 million has total of 38,325K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 243,180 K in contrast with the sum of 57,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 59,840 K and last quarter income was 8,340 K.