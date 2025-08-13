A look at Revolve Group Inc’s (RVLV) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Tuesday, Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) opened higher 7.86% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $19.09. Price fluctuations for RVLV have ranged from $16.80 to $39.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.28% at the time writing. With a float of $40.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1632 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 52.47%, operating margin of 4.93%, and the pretax margin is 5.05%.

Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Revolve Group Inc is 43.73%, while institutional ownership is 65.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03 ’25, was worth 325,962. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 12,566 shares at a rate of $25.94, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 12,566 for $25.94, making the entire transaction worth $325,962. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.11) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.28% per share during the next fiscal year.

Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Revolve Group Inc (RVLV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.67. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)

Looking closely at Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.99 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.61%.

During the past 100 days, Revolve Group Inc’s (RVLV) raw stochastic average was set at 51.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.12 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.04 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.65. However, in the short run, Revolve Group Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.00. Second resistance stands at $21.42. The third major resistance level sits at $22.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.52.

Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) Key Stats

There are currently 71,230K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,130 M according to its annual income of 49,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 308,970 K and its income totaled 10,160 K.