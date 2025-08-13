A major move is in the offing as Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) market cap hits 79.44 million

On Tuesday, Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) was 13.85% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. A 52-week range for ASRT has been $0.51 – $1.38.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 55.01%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -78.26%. With a float of $92.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.22 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 58 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.87%, operating margin of -32.27%, and the pretax margin is -36.91%.

Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Assertio Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Assertio Holdings Inc is 3.38%, while institutional ownership is 26.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18 ’24, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 75,000 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 287,650 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14 ’24, when Company’s CEO bought 11,706 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $9,950. This insider now owns 11,706 shares in total.

Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.26% per share during the next fiscal year.

Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.34. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.33 million, its volume of 0.43 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.50%.

During the past 100 days, Assertio Holdings Inc’s (ASRT) raw stochastic average was set at 96.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0299 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0378 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6836, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7711. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8598 in the near term. At $0.8942, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9518. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7678, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7102. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6758.

Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) Key Stats

There are 95,781K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 79.44 million. As of now, sales total 124,960 K while income totals -21,580 K. Its latest quarter income was 26,490 K while its last quarter net income were -13,540 K.