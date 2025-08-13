A major move is in the offing as Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) market cap hits 6.38 billion

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.91% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $28.36. Over the past 52 weeks, AXTA has traded in a range of $27.58-$41.65.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 10.93%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.70%. With a float of $215.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.03%, operating margin of 14.41%, and the pretax margin is 10.64%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 101.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10 ’25, was worth 392,869. In this transaction President, Global Refinish of this company sold 10,457 shares at a rate of $37.57, taking the stock ownership to the 74,905 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,457 for $37.57, making the entire transaction worth $392,845.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.59 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.51) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.41% during the next five years compared to 10.93% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s (AXTA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Looking closely at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA), its last 5-days average volume was 2.3 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.80%.

During the past 100 days, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s (AXTA) raw stochastic average was set at 25.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.66 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.82 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.90. However, in the short run, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.88. Second resistance stands at $30.30. The third major resistance level sits at $31.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.51.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.38 billion has total of 216,574K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,276 M in contrast with the sum of 391,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,305 M and last quarter income was 109,000 K.