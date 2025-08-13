A major move is in the offing as Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) market cap hits 3.33 billion

On Tuesday, Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ: CLBT) opened higher 2.88% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $13.52. Price fluctuations for CLBT have ranged from $13.10 to $26.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 125.17% at the time writing. With a float of $108.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.47 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1167 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 84.06%, operating margin of 14.3%, and the pretax margin is -44.69%.

Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cellebrite DI Ltd is 54.50%, while institutional ownership is 36.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 203,026. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s OFFICER proposed sale 10,555 for $17.05, making the entire transaction worth $179,963.

Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/30/2024, the company posted 0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.05) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 125.17% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ: CLBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.57 million, its volume of 1.43 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.52%.

During the past 100 days, Cellebrite DI Ltd’s (CLBT) raw stochastic average was set at 10.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.40 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.60 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.15 in the near term. At $14.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.00.

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ: CLBT) Key Stats

There are currently 239,470K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 401,200 K according to its annual income of -283,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 107,550 K and its income totaled 17,400 K.