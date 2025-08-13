A major move is in the offing as Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) market cap hits 5.30 billion

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH) on Tuesday, soared 3.99% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $71.65. Within the past 52 weeks, MTH’s price has moved between $59.27 and $106.99.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 27.28%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -32.43%. With a float of $69.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1898 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.71%, operating margin of 15.69%, and the pretax margin is 13.31%.

Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Residential Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Meritage Homes Corp is 2.31%, while institutional ownership is 99.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 466,620. In this transaction EVP – Gen. Counsel, Secretary of this company sold 6,518 shares at a rate of $71.59, taking the stock ownership to the 8,749 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 6,518 for $71.56, making the entire transaction worth $466,401.

Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 2.49) by 0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.43% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.25% during the next five years compared to 27.28% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.82 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.77, a number that is poised to hit 1.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)

Looking closely at Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.27%.

During the past 100 days, Meritage Homes Corp’s (MTH) raw stochastic average was set at 87.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.70 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.53 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.10. However, in the short run, Meritage Homes Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $75.79. Second resistance stands at $77.07. The third major resistance level sits at $79.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $68.39.

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.30 billion based on 71,156K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,395 M and income totals 786,190 K. The company made 1,633 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 146,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.