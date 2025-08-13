A major move is in the offing as Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) market cap hits 1.15 billion

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) on Tuesday, soared 1.42% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.04. Within the past 52 weeks, ORC’s price has moved between $5.68 and $9.01.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -23.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 630.56%. With a float of $160.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.25 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -901.4%, operating margin of -15.96%, and the pretax margin is -43.67%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Orchid Island Capital Inc is 0.24%, while institutional ownership is 25.17%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.07) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 630.56% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) Trading Performance Indicators

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.09 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Orchid Island Capital Inc, ORC], we can find that recorded value of 3.27 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.87%.

During the past 100 days, Orchid Island Capital Inc’s (ORC) raw stochastic average was set at 53.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.13 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.21. The third major resistance level sits at $7.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.99.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.15 billion based on 126,729K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 241,580 K and income totals 37,660 K. The company made 92,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -33,580 K in sales during its previous quarter.