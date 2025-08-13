A major move is in the offing as ServiceNow Inc (NOW) market cap hits 177.51 billion

On Tuesday, ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) was -0.34% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $856.37. A 52-week range for NOW has been $678.66 – $1198.09.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 16.56%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 21.35%. With a float of $207.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26293 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 78.52%, operating margin of 13.28%, and the pretax margin is 16.63%.

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ServiceNow Inc stocks. The insider ownership of ServiceNow Inc is 0.47%, while institutional ownership is 90.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 225,746. In this transaction Chief People & AI Enblmt. Off. of this company sold 257 shares at a rate of $878.39, taking the stock ownership to the 3,027 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s President and CFO sold 292 for $878.39, making the entire transaction worth $256,490. This insider now owns 11,551 shares in total.

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 3.72 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 3.45) by 0.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.35% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.23% during the next five years compared to 16.56% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ServiceNow Inc (NOW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.03. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.95, a number that is poised to hit 4.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Looking closely at ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW), its last 5-days average volume was 2.2 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.87%.

During the past 100 days, ServiceNow Inc’s (NOW) raw stochastic average was set at 46.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.60 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.55 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $976.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $975.84. However, in the short run, ServiceNow Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $862.10. Second resistance stands at $870.76. The third major resistance level sits at $881.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $842.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $831.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $822.70.

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) Key Stats

There are 208,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 177.51 billion. As of now, sales total 10,984 M while income totals 1,425 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,215 M while its last quarter net income were 385,000 K.