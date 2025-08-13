A major move is in the offing as Worksport Ltd (WKSP) market cap hits 19.66 million

On Tuesday, Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP) was 8.31% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.49. A 52-week range for WKSP has been $2.44 – $12.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -24.52%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 50.86%. With a float of $4.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 81 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 12.38%, operating margin of -157.34%, and the pretax margin is -165.59%.

Worksport Ltd (WKSP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Worksport Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Worksport Ltd is 4.97%, while institutional ownership is 9.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19 ’24, was worth 25,000. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 33,333 shares at a rate of $0.75, taking the stock ownership to the 2,525,871 shares.

Worksport Ltd (WKSP) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -1.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -1.3) by -0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.86% per share during the next fiscal year.

Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Worksport Ltd (WKSP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Worksport Ltd (WKSP)

Looking closely at Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.31 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.44%.

During the past 100 days, Worksport Ltd’s (WKSP) raw stochastic average was set at 54.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.32 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.36 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.49. However, in the short run, Worksport Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.93. Second resistance stands at $4.09. The third major resistance level sits at $4.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.25.

Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP) Key Stats

There are 5,200K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.66 million. As of now, sales total 8,480 K while income totals -16,160 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,240 K while its last quarter net income were -4,460 K.