Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) volume exceeds 1.24 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.05% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $18.39. Over the past 52 weeks, AKR has traded in a range of $16.98-$26.29.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -21.23% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 48.30%. With a float of $130.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.01 million.

The firm has a total of 129 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 69.62%, operating margin of 12.94%, and the pretax margin is -4.88%.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Acadia Realty Trust is 0.57%, while institutional ownership is 109.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 11 ’25, was worth 400,600. In this transaction EVP and CIO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $20.03, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 20,000 for $20.03, making the entire transaction worth $400,680.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.07) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.95% during the next five years compared to -21.23% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Acadia Realty Trust’s (AKR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.05. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Acadia Realty Trust, AKR], we can find that recorded value of 1.42 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.08%.

During the past 100 days, Acadia Realty Trust’s (AKR) raw stochastic average was set at 41.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.51 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.50 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.34. The third major resistance level sits at $19.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.99.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.52 billion has total of 131,013K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 359,690 K in contrast with the sum of 21,650 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 100,590 K and last quarter income was 1,960 K.