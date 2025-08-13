Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) volume exceeds 1.99 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Tuesday, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) opened higher 4.20% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $12.15. Price fluctuations for ADPT have ranged from $3.98 to $12.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -1.51% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 29.50% at the time writing. With a float of $145.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 619 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 66.04%, operating margin of -59.02%, and the pretax margin is -59.08%.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp is 4.61%, while institutional ownership is 89.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 17,149. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,929 shares at a rate of $8.89, taking the stock ownership to the 277,396 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01 ’25, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 68,412 for $7.35, making the entire transaction worth $502,828. This insider now owns 1,279,524 shares in total.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.27) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.24% during the next five years compared to -1.51% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) saw its 5-day average volume 3.35 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.16%.

During the past 100 days, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s (ADPT) raw stochastic average was set at 95.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.78 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.61 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.00 in the near term. At $13.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) Key Stats

There are currently 152,274K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.93 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 178,960 K according to its annual income of -159,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 58,880 K and its income totaled -25,610 K.