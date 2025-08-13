Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) is 17.11% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Tuesday, Advanced Energy Industries Inc (NASDAQ: AEIS) opened higher 4.75% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $151.61. Price fluctuations for AEIS have ranged from $75.01 to $152.24 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -3.21% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 54.08% at the time writing. With a float of $37.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.70 million.

In an organization with 10000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.72%, operating margin of 6.04%, and the pretax margin is 5.21%.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Advanced Energy Industries Inc is 0.96%, while institutional ownership is 108.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15 ’25, was worth 34,385. In this transaction Director of this company sold 240 shares at a rate of $143.27, taking the stock ownership to the 8,334 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 240 for $143.26, making the entire transaction worth $34,384.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.91) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.08% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.75% during the next five years compared to -3.21% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (NASDAQ: AEIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.97. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.72 million. That was better than the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.05%.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Energy Industries Inc’s (AEIS) raw stochastic average was set at 95.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.26 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $135.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $117.10. However, in the short run, Advanced Energy Industries Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $163.83. Second resistance stands at $168.84. The third major resistance level sits at $174.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $153.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $147.27. The third support level lies at $142.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (NASDAQ: AEIS) Key Stats

There are currently 37,720K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,482 M according to its annual income of 54,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 441,500 K and its income totaled 25,200 K.