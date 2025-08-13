Aercap Holdings N.V (AER) is expecting 2.18% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Aercap Holdings N.V (NYSE: AER) on Tuesday, soared 3.08% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $110.37. Within the past 52 weeks, AER’s price has moved between $85.57 and $118.07.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 5.36%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.10%. With a float of $171.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 699 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.03%, operating margin of 50.89%, and the pretax margin is 41.74%.

Aercap Holdings N.V (AER) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Rental & Leasing Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aercap Holdings N.V is 3.13%, while institutional ownership is 93.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 1,583,766. Before that another transaction happened on May 05 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 500 for $106.75, making the entire transaction worth $53,375.

Aercap Holdings N.V (AER) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 2.42) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.68% during the next five years compared to 5.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aercap Holdings N.V (NYSE: AER) Trading Performance Indicators

Aercap Holdings N.V (AER) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.87 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.05, a number that is poised to hit 3.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aercap Holdings N.V (AER)

Looking closely at Aercap Holdings N.V (NYSE: AER), its last 5-days average volume was 1.29 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.93%.

During the past 100 days, Aercap Holdings N.V’s (AER) raw stochastic average was set at 86.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.96 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $113.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.13. However, in the short run, Aercap Holdings N.V’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $114.89. Second resistance stands at $116.00. The third major resistance level sits at $118.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $108.44.

Aercap Holdings N.V (NYSE: AER) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.09 billion based on 186,783K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,997 M and income totals 2,099 M. The company made 1,887 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,259 M in sales during its previous quarter.