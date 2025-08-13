Aflac Inc (AFL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 18,927 M

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL) stock price down -0.60% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $104.17. AFL’s price has ranged from $96.95 to $115.50 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 16.83%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -5.46%. With a float of $479.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $534.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12694 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.88%, operating margin of 14.69%, and the pretax margin is 19.78%.

Aflac Inc (AFL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Aflac Inc is 10.36%, while institutional ownership is 59.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 102,570. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $102.57, taking the stock ownership to the 25,105 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 1,000 for $102.57, making the entire transaction worth $102,570.

Aflac Inc (AFL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 2.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.46% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.90% during the next five years compared to 16.83% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aflac Inc’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aflac Inc (AFL)

The latest stats from [Aflac Inc, AFL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.92 million was superior to 2.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.54%.

During the past 100 days, Aflac Inc’s (AFL) raw stochastic average was set at 40.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.00 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.12 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $104.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $105.24. The third major resistance level sits at $105.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $101.82.

Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 55.38 billion, the company has a total of 534,831K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,927 M while annual income is 5,443 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,160 M while its latest quarter income was 599,000 K.