Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM) with a beta value of 1.07 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Tuesday, Alarm.com Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) was 3.00% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $53.4. A 52-week range for ALRM has been $48.23 – $70.06.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 16.53%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.19%. With a float of $47.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.83 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2010 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 72.31%, operating margin of 12.88%, and the pretax margin is 16.05%.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Alarm.com Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Alarm.com Holdings Inc is 5.58%, while institutional ownership is 96.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 02 ’25, was worth 42,790. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 754 shares at a rate of $56.75, taking the stock ownership to the 53,056 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 754 for $56.75, making the entire transaction worth $42,790.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.62 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.49) by 0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.19% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.56% during the next five years compared to 16.53% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.82. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.35 million, its volume of 0.52 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.00%.

During the past 100 days, Alarm.com Holdings Inc’s (ALRM) raw stochastic average was set at 54.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.32 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $55.68 in the near term. At $56.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $57.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $51.70.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) Key Stats

There are 49,905K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.74 billion. As of now, sales total 939,830 K while income totals 124,120 K. Its latest quarter income was 254,310 K while its last quarter net income were 34,550 K.