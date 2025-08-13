Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) with a beta value of 1.44 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK) kicked off on Tuesday, up 9.93% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $51.14. Over the past 52 weeks, ALK has traded in a range of $34.44-$78.08.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -13.04%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -32.55%. With a float of $114.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 33941 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.41%, operating margin of 3.67%, and the pretax margin is 3.06%.

Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Alaska Air Group Inc is 0.56%, while institutional ownership is 97.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 404,501. In this transaction EVP AND CCO of this company sold 7,600 shares at a rate of $53.22, taking the stock ownership to the 18,930 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 7,600 for $53.22, making the entire transaction worth $404,501.

Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 2.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 2.22) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.55% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.06% during the next five years compared to -13.04% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alaska Air Group Inc’s (ALK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Looking closely at Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK), its last 5-days average volume was 2.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.03%.

During the past 100 days, Alaska Air Group Inc’s (ALK) raw stochastic average was set at 97.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.13 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.03 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.90. However, in the short run, Alaska Air Group Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.91. Second resistance stands at $59.59. The third major resistance level sits at $62.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $48.53.

Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.48 billion has total of 115,310K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,735 M in contrast with the sum of 395,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,704 M and last quarter income was 172,000 K.