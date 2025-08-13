Alkermes plc (ALKS) kicked off at the price of $27.43: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Tuesday, Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) was 3.35% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $26.54. A 52-week range for ALKS has been $25.56 – $36.45.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -42.51%. With a float of $161.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 62.46%, operating margin of 24.86%, and the pretax margin is 27.27%.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Alkermes plc stocks. The insider ownership of Alkermes plc is 2.26%, while institutional ownership is 104.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09 ’25, was worth 106,489. In this transaction SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 3,333 shares at a rate of $31.95, taking the stock ownership to the 89,542 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10 ’25, when Company’s SVP, Chief Commercial Officer sold 3,334 for $31.09, making the entire transaction worth $103,654. This insider now owns 86,208 shares in total.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.71) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.51% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Alkermes plc (ALKS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alkermes plc (ALKS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.78 million, its volume of 1.15 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.40%.

During the past 100 days, Alkermes plc’s (ALKS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.82 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.91 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.75 in the near term. At $28.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.96.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Key Stats

There are 165,078K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.53 billion. As of now, sales total 1,558 M while income totals 367,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 390,660 K while its last quarter net income were 87,100 K.