Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) 20 Days SMA touches 26.46%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) stock price up 2.61% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $15.32. ATEC’s price has ranged from $4.88 to $15.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.77% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 85.16%. With a float of $112.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.03 million.

The firm has a total of 867 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 68.81%, operating margin of -16.4%, and the pretax margin is -24.29%.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Alphatec Holdings Inc is 24.14%, while institutional ownership is 62.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 750,000. In this transaction EVP, PEOPLE & CULTURE of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $15.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,400,018 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 06 ’25, when Company’s EVP, PEOPLE & CULTURE sold 10,876 for $15.33, making the entire transaction worth $166,729. This insider now owns 1,389,142 shares in total.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.13 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.16% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alphatec Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Alphatec Holdings Inc, ATEC], we can find that recorded value of 3.0 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.38%.

During the past 100 days, Alphatec Holdings Inc’s (ATEC) raw stochastic average was set at 98.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.68 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.53 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.10. The third major resistance level sits at $16.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.01.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.33 billion, the company has a total of 147,984K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 611,560 K while annual income is -162,120 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 185,540 K while its latest quarter income was -41,140 K.