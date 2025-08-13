American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) volume exceeds 2.58 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) stock price down -0.01% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $112.0. AEP’s price has ranged from $89.91 to $115.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 7.56% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.72%. With a float of $533.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $534.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16330 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.23%, operating margin of 24.82%, and the pretax margin is 17.35%.

American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of American Electric Power Company Inc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17 ’25, was worth 819,821. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 8,058 shares at a rate of $101.74, taking the stock ownership to the 10,274 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 8,058 for $101.74, making the entire transaction worth $819,821.

American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 1.85 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.72% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.38% during the next five years compared to 7.56% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Electric Power Company Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.41. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.83, a number that is poised to hit 1.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.8 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.89%.

During the past 100 days, American Electric Power Company Inc’s (AEP) raw stochastic average was set at 81.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.68 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.84 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $106.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $112.40 in the near term. At $112.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $113.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $110.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $110.30.

American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 59.89 billion, the company has a total of 534,795K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,721 M while annual income is 2,967 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,087 M while its latest quarter income was 1,226 M.