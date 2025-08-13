Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) kicked off at the price of $1.34: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Tuesday, Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) opened higher 3.08% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.3. Price fluctuations for ARBE have ranged from $0.85 to $5.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.26% at the time writing. With a float of $75.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 144 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -121.76%, operating margin of -7489.87%, and the pretax margin is -7501.34%.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arbe Robotics Ltd is 28.36%, while institutional ownership is 23.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09 ’25, was worth 198,109. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 100,000 for $1.70, making the entire transaction worth $170,240.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.11) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.26% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.34. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 260.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE)

Looking closely at Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.32 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.71%.

During the past 100 days, Arbe Robotics Ltd’s (ARBE) raw stochastic average was set at 44.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0892 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0998 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5582, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7549. However, in the short run, Arbe Robotics Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3667. Second resistance stands at $1.3933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2733. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2467.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) Key Stats

There are currently 105,279K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 140.92 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 770 K according to its annual income of -49,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 270 K and its income totaled -10,160 K.