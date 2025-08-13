Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) kicked off at the price of $6.95: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) kicked off on Tuesday, up 2.81% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.76. Over the past 52 weeks, ARCO has traded in a range of $6.51-$10.55.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 12.81%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.11%. With a float of $121.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 98615 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 12.86%, operating margin of 6.77%, and the pretax margin is 5.33%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is 42.53%, while institutional ownership is 46.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17 ’25, was worth 834,000. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 27 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 7,889 for $8.15, making the entire transaction worth $64,274.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/30/2024, the organization reported 0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.13) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.11% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.53% during the next five years compared to 12.81% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc’s (ARCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO)

Looking closely at Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.24 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.01%.

During the past 100 days, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc’s (ARCO) raw stochastic average was set at 23.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.14 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.77. However, in the short run, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.10. Second resistance stands at $7.26. The third major resistance level sits at $7.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.53.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.46 billion has total of 210,655K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,470 M in contrast with the sum of 148,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,077 M and last quarter income was 13,930 K.