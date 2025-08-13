Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) soared 5.57 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) stock price up 5.57% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.16. RCUS’s price has ranged from $6.50 to $18.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -10.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -20.20%. With a float of $64.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 627 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.79%, operating margin of -129.01%, and the pretax margin is -113.74%.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arcus Biosciences Inc is 38.95%, while institutional ownership is 61.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27 ’25, was worth 201,200. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $10.06, taking the stock ownership to the 28,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 19,800 for $10.18, making the entire transaction worth $201,465. This insider now owns 2,554,160 shares in total.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.44% during the next five years compared to -10.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arcus Biosciences Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.17, a number that is poised to hit -1.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.99 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.04%.

During the past 100 days, Arcus Biosciences Inc’s (RCUS) raw stochastic average was set at 74.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.55 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.53 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.89 in the near term. At $10.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.79.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.03 billion, the company has a total of 106,431K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 258,000 K while annual income is -283,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 160,000 K while its latest quarter income was 0 K.