ATI Inc (ATI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,140 M

ATI Inc (NYSE: ATI) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.51% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $72.92. Over the past 52 weeks, ATI has traded in a range of $39.23-$96.20.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 6.67% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 23.20%. With a float of $136.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.11%, operating margin of 14.59%, and the pretax margin is 12.08%.

ATI Inc (ATI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Metal Fabrication Industry. The insider ownership of ATI Inc is 1.11%, while institutional ownership is 96.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04 ’25, was worth 598,920. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,900 shares at a rate of $75.81, taking the stock ownership to the 44,777 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 50,000 for $74.66, making the entire transaction worth $3,733,165. This insider now owns 306,538 shares in total.

ATI Inc (ATI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.6 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.67) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.74% during the next five years compared to 6.67% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ATI Inc (NYSE: ATI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ATI Inc’s (ATI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ATI Inc (ATI)

ATI Inc (NYSE: ATI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.96 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.21%.

During the past 100 days, ATI Inc’s (ATI) raw stochastic average was set at 63.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.94 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $76.39 in the near term. At $77.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $78.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $71.27.

ATI Inc (NYSE: ATI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.40 billion has total of 137,832K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,362 M in contrast with the sum of 367,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,140 M and last quarter income was 100,700 K.