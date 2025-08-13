Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) on Tuesday, soared 4.42% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $153.08. Within the past 52 weeks, CAR’s price has moved between $54.03 and $212.81.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -71.66%. With a float of $34.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.00 million.

In an organization with 24000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 46.56%, operating margin of 8.94%, and the pretax margin is -27.33%.

Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Rental & Leasing Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Avis Budget Group Inc is 2.19%, while institutional ownership is 111.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04 ’25, was worth 62,980,572. In this transaction Director of this company sold 402,200 shares at a rate of $156.59, taking the stock ownership to the 116,521 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 402,200 for $164.07, making the entire transaction worth $65,988,954.

Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 8.46) by -1.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.66% per share during the next fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.77 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -63.22, a number that is poised to hit 9.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.92 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.36%.

During the past 100 days, Avis Budget Group Inc’s (CAR) raw stochastic average was set at 66.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.79 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 6.80 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $163.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.22. However, in the short run, Avis Budget Group Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $161.61. Second resistance stands at $163.37. The third major resistance level sits at $166.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $156.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $153.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $151.25.

Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.63 billion based on 35,194K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,789 M and income totals -1,821 M. The company made 3,039 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.