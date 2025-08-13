BankUnited Inc (BKU) is expecting 4.55% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Tuesday, BankUnited Inc (NYSE: BKU) was 4.40% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $35.66. A 52-week range for BKU has been $28.21 – $44.45.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -0.32%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 11.28%. With a float of $74.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.22 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1662 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.3%, operating margin of 9.24%, and the pretax margin is 18.37%.

BankUnited Inc (BKU) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BankUnited Inc stocks. The insider ownership of BankUnited Inc is 0.95%, while institutional ownership is 101.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 25 ’25, was worth 135,765. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,500 shares at a rate of $38.79, taking the stock ownership to the 43,205 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25 ’25, when Company’s Officer of Subsidiary sold 3,942 for $38.81, making the entire transaction worth $152,989. This insider now owns 39,193 shares in total.

BankUnited Inc (BKU) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.81 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.73) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.28% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to -0.32% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BankUnited Inc (NYSE: BKU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BankUnited Inc (BKU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BankUnited Inc (BKU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.83 million, its volume of 0.64 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.82%.

During the past 100 days, BankUnited Inc’s (BKU) raw stochastic average was set at 79.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.87 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.00 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.70 in the near term. At $38.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.00.

BankUnited Inc (NYSE: BKU) Key Stats

There are 75,213K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.80 billion. As of now, sales total 2,024 M while income totals 232,470 K. Its latest quarter income was 481,590 K while its last quarter net income were 68,770 K.