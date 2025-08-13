BARK Inc (BARK) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.65%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with BARK Inc (NYSE: BARK) stock price up 3.27% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.8. BARK’s price has ranged from $0.77 to $2.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 33.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -387.00%. With a float of $103.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 691 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 62.19%, operating margin of -6.99%, and the pretax margin is -6.34%.

BARK Inc (BARK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of BARK Inc is 39.00%, while institutional ownership is 28.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 50,523. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 58,823 shares at a rate of $0.86, taking the stock ownership to the 364,378 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 13 ’24, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 50,000 for $1.58, making the entire transaction worth $78,865. This insider now owns 250,000 shares in total.

BARK Inc (BARK) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -387.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.62% during the next five years compared to 33.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BARK Inc (NYSE: BARK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BARK Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BARK Inc (BARK)

The latest stats from [BARK Inc, BARK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.99 million was inferior to 1.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.75%.

During the past 100 days, BARK Inc’s (BARK) raw stochastic average was set at 8.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0602 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0693 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9226, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4524. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8683. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9063. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9354. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8012, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7721. The third support level lies at $0.7341 if the price breaches the second support level.

BARK Inc (NYSE: BARK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 141.06 million, the company has a total of 169,883K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 484,180 K while annual income is -32,880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 102,860 K while its latest quarter income was -7,030 K.