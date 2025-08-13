BGC Group Inc (BGC) soared 2.44 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Tuesday, BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC) was 2.44% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $10.26. A 52-week range for BGC has been $7.24 – $11.79.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 13.39% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 19.19%. With a float of $358.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $366.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4011 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.28%, operating margin of 2.41%, and the pretax margin is 7.96%.

BGC Group Inc (BGC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BGC Group Inc stocks. The insider ownership of BGC Group Inc is 26.65%, while institutional ownership is 60.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10 ’25, was worth 177,335. In this transaction Director of this company sold 18,151 shares at a rate of $9.77, taking the stock ownership to the 19,309 shares.

BGC Group Inc (BGC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.23) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.19% per share during the next fiscal year.

BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BGC Group Inc (BGC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.09. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BGC Group Inc (BGC)

BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC) saw its 5-day average volume 2.94 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.62%.

During the past 100 days, BGC Group Inc’s (BGC) raw stochastic average was set at 88.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.25 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.29 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.59 in the near term. At $10.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.15.

BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC) Key Stats

There are 488,173K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.13 billion. As of now, sales total 2,263 M while income totals 126,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 784,000 K while its last quarter net income were 57,550 K.