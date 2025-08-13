Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) last year’s performance of 26.23% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) on Tuesday, plunged -1.17% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $23.13. Within the past 52 weeks, BILI’s price has moved between $12.72 and $31.77.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.81% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9793.62%. With a float of $326.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $329.92 million.

The firm has a total of 8088 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.46%, operating margin of -1.81%, and the pretax margin is -2.26%.

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bilibili Inc ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 21.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 26 ’25, was worth 29,805,000. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 03 ’24, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 525,525 for $18.39, making the entire transaction worth $9,664,405.

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.75) by 0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9793.62% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) Trading Performance Indicators

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.36 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bilibili Inc ADR, BILI], we can find that recorded value of 2.53 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.44%.

During the past 100 days, Bilibili Inc ADR’s (BILI) raw stochastic average was set at 74.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.56 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.33. The third major resistance level sits at $23.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.83.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.47 billion based on 417,986K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,676 M and income totals -184,510 K. The company made 965,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.