Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) volume exceeds 1.7 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.37% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $47.54. Over the past 52 weeks, BIRK has traded in a range of $40.56-$64.78.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 30.27%. With a float of $60.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $187.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.99%, operating margin of 25.16%, and the pretax margin is 19.32%.

Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Birkenstock Holding Plc is 68.01%, while institutional ownership is 27.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10 ’25, was worth 2,244,000. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 18,750 for $55.82, making the entire transaction worth $1,046,625.

Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/30/2024, the organization reported 0.49 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.52) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.27% per share during the next fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Birkenstock Holding Plc’s (BIRK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.34. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK)

Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.62 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.64%.

During the past 100 days, Birkenstock Holding Plc’s (BIRK) raw stochastic average was set at 45.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.31 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.70 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.65 in the near term. At $50.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.05.

Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.23 billion has total of 187,829K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,958 M in contrast with the sum of 207,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 605,060 K and last quarter income was 110,740 K.