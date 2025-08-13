BKV Corp (BKV) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.56%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with BKV Corp (NYSE: BKV) stock price up 6.93% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $20.06. BKV’s price has ranged from $15.00 to $26.78 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -34.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 291.37%. With a float of $16.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.71 million.

In an organization with 366 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.86%, operating margin of -26.29%, and the pretax margin is -35.67%.

BKV Corp (BKV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of BKV Corp is 80.56%, while institutional ownership is 19.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 216,200. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12 ’25, when Company’s Chief Legal and Admin Officer sold 10,000 for $21.62, making the entire transaction worth $216,200. This insider now owns 200,528 shares in total.

BKV Corp (BKV) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.27 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 291.37% per share during the next fiscal year.

BKV Corp (NYSE: BKV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BKV Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.52. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 349.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BKV Corp (BKV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.4 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.62%.

During the past 100 days, BKV Corp’s (BKV) raw stochastic average was set at 65.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.73 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.76 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.40. However, in the short run, BKV Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.12. Second resistance stands at $22.79. The third major resistance level sits at $23.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.88. The third support level lies at $19.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

BKV Corp (NYSE: BKV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.82 billion, the company has a total of 84,708K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 580,980 K while annual income is -142,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 78,820 K while its latest quarter income was -78,670 K.