Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) average volume reaches $480.53K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD) stock price up 3.29% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $54.69. BLBD’s price has ranged from $30.04 to $60.45 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 28.64%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.65%. With a float of $31.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1948 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.47%, operating margin of 10.02%, and the pretax margin is 10.17%.

Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Bird Corp is 1.71%, while institutional ownership is 113.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 490,188. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 30,000 for $60.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,800,000. This insider now owns 240,766 shares in total.

Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.77 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.65% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.24% during the next five years compared to 28.64% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Blue Bird Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.92. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Bird Corp (BLBD)

Looking closely at Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.53 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.75%.

During the past 100 days, Blue Bird Corp’s (BLBD) raw stochastic average was set at 86.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.03 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.47 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.49. However, in the short run, Blue Bird Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.04. Second resistance stands at $57.58. The third major resistance level sits at $58.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.06.

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.79 billion, the company has a total of 31,708K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,347 M while annual income is 105,550 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 398,010 K while its latest quarter income was 36,460 K.