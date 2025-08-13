BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) last year’s performance of 27.54% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ: BTSG) on Tuesday, soared 5.13% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $20.66. Within the past 52 weeks, BTSG’s price has moved between $11.38 and $25.57.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 60.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 81.77%. With a float of $96.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 12.88%, operating margin of 2.23%, and the pretax margin is 0.36%.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BrightSpring Health Services Inc is 45.71%, while institutional ownership is 53.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24 ’25, was worth 44,418,990. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,100,000 shares at a rate of $21.15, taking the stock ownership to the 77,096,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,100,000 for $21.15, making the entire transaction worth $44,418,990. This insider now owns 77,096,337 shares in total.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.16) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.77% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.03% during the next five years compared to 60.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ: BTSG) Trading Performance Indicators

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.34 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.06 million, its volume of 1.9 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.98%.

During the past 100 days, BrightSpring Health Services Inc’s (BTSG) raw stochastic average was set at 61.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.81 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.87 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.12 in the near term. At $22.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.98.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ: BTSG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.85 billion based on 177,149K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,266 M and income totals -18,060 K. The company made 3,148 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 28,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.