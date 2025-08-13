Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) kicked off at the price of $26.44: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) on Tuesday, soared 2.44% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $25.81. Within the past 52 weeks, BRX’s price has moved between $22.28 and $30.67.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 4.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -18.32%. With a float of $303.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $306.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 454 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 80.87%, operating margin of 35.5%, and the pretax margin is 25.27%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Brixmor Property Group Inc is 0.77%, while institutional ownership is 99.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 132,690. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $26.54, taking the stock ownership to the 35,726 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 06 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 5,000 for $26.00, making the entire transaction worth $130,012.

Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.22) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.32% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.25% during the next five years compared to 4.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.43 million, its volume of 2.1 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.37%.

During the past 100 days, Brixmor Property Group Inc’s (BRX) raw stochastic average was set at 86.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.63 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.59 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.75 in the near term. At $27.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.05.

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.09 billion based on 306,100K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,285 M and income totals 339,270 K. The company made 339,490 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 85,140 K in sales during its previous quarter.