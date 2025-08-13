Brookfield Corporation (BN) last year’s performance of 14.12% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) kicked off on Tuesday, up 1.77% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $64.42. Over the past 52 weeks, BN has traded in a range of $43.61-$68.75.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -29.74% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -9.41%. With a float of $1.35 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.50 billion.

The firm has a total of 250000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.11%, operating margin of 22.98%, and the pretax margin is 3.25%.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Brookfield Corporation is 18.26%, while institutional ownership is 54.96%.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.41% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.78% during the next five years compared to -29.74% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Brookfield Corporation’s (BN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Corporation (BN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Brookfield Corporation, BN], we can find that recorded value of 2.89 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.85%.

During the past 100 days, Brookfield Corporation’s (BN) raw stochastic average was set at 87.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.38 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.53 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $66.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $66.56. The third major resistance level sits at $67.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $63.59.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 108.10 billion has total of 1,648,741K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 86,006 M in contrast with the sum of 641,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 18,083 M and last quarter income was 272,000 K.