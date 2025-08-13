BRSL (Brightstar Lottery PLC) climbed 0.87 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) on Tuesday, soared 0.87% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.94. Within the past 52 weeks, BRSL’s price has moved between $11.53 and $18.80.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -69.65%. With a float of $111.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.00 million.

The firm has a total of 11019 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.98%, operating margin of 23.09%, and the pretax margin is 10.89%.

Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Gambling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Brightstar Lottery PLC is 45.02%, while institutional ownership is 47.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21 ’25, was worth 76,275. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 15,014 for $20.44, making the entire transaction worth $306,881.

Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.65% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.68 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Brightstar Lottery PLC, BRSL], we can find that recorded value of 1.84 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.58%.

During the past 100 days, Brightstar Lottery PLC’s (BRSL) raw stochastic average was set at 28.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.44 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.49 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.36. The third major resistance level sits at $15.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.46.

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.06 billion based on 202,032K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,512 M and income totals 348,000 K. The company made 631,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -58,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.