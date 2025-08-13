Bunge Global SA (BG) posted a 0.13% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Tuesday, Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) was 0.36% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $82.22. A 52-week range for BG has been $67.40 – $101.81.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -17.53%. With a float of $165.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 23000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 6.27%, operating margin of 3.43%, and the pretax margin is 3.08%.

Bunge Global SA (BG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bunge Global SA stocks. The insider ownership of Bunge Global SA is 17.21%, while institutional ownership is 74.87%.

Bunge Global SA (BG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 2.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 2.15) by 0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.53% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bunge Global SA (BG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.27. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.01, a number that is poised to hit 1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Global SA (BG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.84 million, its volume of 2.02 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.43%.

During the past 100 days, Bunge Global SA’s (BG) raw stochastic average was set at 74.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.33 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $84.57 in the near term. At $86.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $87.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $77.85.

Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) Key Stats

There are 134,405K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.51 billion. As of now, sales total 53,108 M while income totals 1,137 M. Its latest quarter income was 12,769 M while its last quarter net income were 354,000 K.