BVS (Bioventus Inc) climbed 5.48 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Bioventus Inc (NASDAQ: BVS) stock price up 5.48% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $6.93. BVS’s price has ranged from $5.81 to $14.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -113.92%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 15.14%. With a float of $45.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.89 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 930 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.6%, operating margin of 6.26%, and the pretax margin is 0.41%.

Bioventus Inc (BVS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Bioventus Inc is 32.10%, while institutional ownership is 52.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11 ’25, was worth 29,334. In this transaction SVP & CFO of this company sold 3,875 shares at a rate of $7.57, taking the stock ownership to the 141,088 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11 ’25, when Company’s SVP & General Counsel sold 2,958 for $7.57, making the entire transaction worth $22,392. This insider now owns 131,416 shares in total.

Bioventus Inc (BVS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.14% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.81% during the next five years compared to -113.92% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Bioventus Inc (NASDAQ: BVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bioventus Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bioventus Inc (BVS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.4 million, its volume of 0.67 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.74%.

During the past 100 days, Bioventus Inc’s (BVS) raw stochastic average was set at 34.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.40 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.45 in the near term. At $7.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.68.

Bioventus Inc (NASDAQ: BVS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 604.39 million, the company has a total of 82,144K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 573,280 K while annual income is -33,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 147,660 K while its latest quarter income was 7,460 K.