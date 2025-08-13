Calix Inc (CALX) with a beta value of 1.35 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Tuesday, Calix Inc (NYSE: CALX) opened higher 3.07% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $56.68. Price fluctuations for CALX have ranged from $28.60 to $57.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -7.01%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 120.72% at the time writing. With a float of $59.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.29 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1820 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.53%, operating margin of -4.07%, and the pretax margin is -2.65%.

Calix Inc (CALX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Calix Inc is 9.42%, while institutional ownership is 85.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04 ’25, was worth 4,218,000. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 74,000 shares at a rate of $57.00, taking the stock ownership to the 15,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 74,000 for $57.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,218,000.

Calix Inc (CALX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.09) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.72% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 67.58% during the next five years compared to -7.01% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Calix Inc (NYSE: CALX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Calix Inc (CALX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.65. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Calix Inc (CALX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.77 million, its volume of 0.69 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.55%.

During the past 100 days, Calix Inc’s (CALX) raw stochastic average was set at 98.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.52 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.34 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.23 in the near term. At $60.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $61.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $54.97.

Calix Inc (NYSE: CALX) Key Stats

There are currently 65,304K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 831,520 K according to its annual income of -29,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 241,880 K and its income totaled -200 K.