Cameco Corp (CCJ) average volume reaches $5.46M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Tuesday, Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) opened higher 0.98% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $77.67. Price fluctuations for CCJ have ranged from $35.00 to $80.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 15.41%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 148.36% at the time writing. With a float of $433.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $435.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2884 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.47%, operating margin of 17.73%, and the pretax margin is 19.44%.

Cameco Corp (CCJ) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cameco Corp is 0.36%, while institutional ownership is 76.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24 ’25, was worth 36,170. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 500 for $69.72, making the entire transaction worth $34,860.

Cameco Corp (CCJ) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.25) by -0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 148.36% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 58.15% during the next five years compared to 15.41% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cameco Corp (CCJ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Looking closely at Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ), its last 5-days average volume was 3.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.60%.

During the past 100 days, Cameco Corp’s (CCJ) raw stochastic average was set at 95.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.56 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.26. However, in the short run, Cameco Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $79.21. Second resistance stands at $80.00. The third major resistance level sits at $81.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $75.39.

Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) Key Stats

There are currently 435,387K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,288 M according to its annual income of 125,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 634,080 K and its income totaled 232,000 K.